Watch Alicia Keys Sing ‘Fallin” Duet With ‘Voice’ Contestant

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Season 12 of The Voice premiered last night (Feb. 27) on NBC. Felicia Temple, 28, wowed judges and audience members with her controlled performance of Etta James‘ “All I Can Do Is Cry,” and an inspiring backstory.

The registered nurse from Teaneck, New Jersey recently beat cancer. “Life is short, and I want to live my dream,” the singer revealed. “When I had surgery, there was a possibility that I wouldn’t sing again.”

Temple, who used to perform at talent shows as “Felicia Keys,” went on to not only sing again, she turned the chairs of coaches Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. At the behest of Adam Levine, Keys joined Temple on stage for a Felicia-Alicia duet.

Overcome by the moment Temple exclaims, “This is surreal! Wow… I’m a perioperative nurse.” Keys gently turns to the contestant and refutes, “You’re an artist. You’re a beautiful artist,” as the pair settle into a duet of Keys’ 2001 Songs in A Minor hit.

“Fallin'” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won GRAMMY Awards for Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Vocal Performance.