Can’t Beat Kennedy: Brenna from Southie

Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu thinks the huge break for halftime while Lady Gaga was performing was a factor in them blowing their lead and losing the Super Bowl. Name the television series Gaga joined in 2015.

The Oscars also caught some heat for their “In Memoriam” segment by featuring a photo of a person who’s still alive. They also snubbed some dead people, including Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts. Doris Roberts played Marie Barone, the mother in this sitcom that ran for 9 seasons about an Italian-American sportswriter and his overbearing family living in Long Island.

Emma Watson says she doesn’t do selfies with fans because when people post them immediately, it shows everybody where she is, what she’s wearing and who she’s with. She is playing belle in the live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. What part of the castle is Belle forbidden to go to?

Adriana Lima, Victoria Secret’s longest running “angel” reportedly wanted to be a nun prior to strutting her stuff on the runway. To this day she still reads her bible backstage before shows & parys. Which Patriots player has she been romantically linked to?

Bachelor Nick Viall & actress Heather Morris are being reported to have joined the new cast of DWTS. Who won last year?