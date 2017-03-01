Did ‘NSYNC Steal ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ From The Backstreet Boys?

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As the Backstreet Boys gear up for their Las Vegas residency, the group has opened up to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.

When asked to name their favorite song from rival boy band ‘NSYNC, Nick Carter makes a shocking revelation. “’Tearin’ Up My Heart,’” he says. “We actually turned it down because we didn’t have time to record it or something. We should have taken it.”

Carter doesn’t reveal much, but we can infer that the song was first presented to the Boys, the more popular (and talented) act at the time.

“Tearin’ Up My Heart” was released on ‘NSYNC’s self-titled 1997 debut, and would go on to reach #59 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting Justin Timberlake and co. on the map.

The Backstreet Boys kick off their residency tonight (Mar. 1) at The Axis. The former boy band brings their Larger Than Life show to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinos for 17 shows through July.