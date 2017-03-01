John Mayer Disguises Himself As Hank ‘The Hawk’ Knutley On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Mayer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Feb. 28) to promote the second wave of The Search for Everything.

More accurately, Hank ‘The Hawk’ Knutley made an appearce on the late night program. Host Jimmy Kimmel introduces the “living legend on guitar” in his opening monologue as ‘The Hawk’ sits in with the house band, providing the punchline to many of the bits throughout the night.

Mayer, who has been touring with Dead and Co. in recent years, could blend in flawlessly with the bearded members of ZZ Top. The guitarist eventually reveals his true identity to the shocked live studio audience before delivering a stirring rendition of the bubbly “Still Feel Like Your Man.” Thankfully the artist chose a more tasteful black blazer for the performance.

This isn’t the first time Mayer has gone under disguise to the surprise of fans. Check out this prime piece of mid-2000s footage featuring Mayer in a full bear costume casually chatting with Abercrombie-clad concert goers.