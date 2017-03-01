Watch Brad Pitt In Hilarious New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘War Machine’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Netflix continues an impressive run of original programming with the upcoming satirical mockumentary “War Machine.” Brad Pitt stars as controversial U.S. General Stanley McChrystal for an absurdist take on on one of the most polarizing times in modern American history, the Afghanistan war.

RELATED: Adele Dedicates NYC Show to the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Split

“A pitch-black war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today,” writes Netflix. “At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on … successful, charismatic four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.”

The original film is based on the book “The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by late journalist Michael Hastings. Hastings tragically perished in a suspicious single car accident in 2013.

Pitt’s cockeyed take on McChrystal looks to be another standout performance from the versatile actor. Other notable stars include Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, and Topher Grace. “War Machine” hits a Netflix screen near you on Friday, May 26th.