Can’t Beat Kennedy: Deb From West Roxbury

- Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce at Coachella. She’s headlining the two Saturday nights. Beyonce had to back out due to her pregnancy. What is the name of the Lady Gaga song that features Beyonce?
- The “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil is reportedly meeting with various production companies who are interested in doing a reality show about her. She became an internet sensation after appearing on Dr. Phil last year to discuss her bad behavior. After getting angry with the audience, she uttered the phrase, “Cash me outside, ______.”
- ABC revealed the cast of Season 24 of this show yesterday, and it includes Nick Viall, Mr. T, Simone Biles, and Erika Jayne. Name that show.
- Rumor has it that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been texting ever sine her 48th birthday last month. Apparently, the two have been casually reminiscing about the past, but fear not, Justin Theroux is not phased by these messages nor are Brad and Jen planning to rekindle their romance. When did Brad and Angelina officially tie the knot?
- In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Backstreet Boys admitted they’re most embarrassed by the video for “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).” It reached #2 on the charts, making it their highest peaking song. Which other boy band has never reached the #1 spot?
Can you beat Kennedy?