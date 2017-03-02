Corinne Olympios On Her Platinum Vagine, “I Have No Idea What I Was Thinking!”

By: Eric Donnelly

Corinne Olympios is one of the most iconic contestants to appear on The Bachelor franchise for many reasons.

E! News got the scoop on everything Corinne when she stopped by their studio. They made her answer the long awaited question: “What does it mean to have a platinum vagine?!”



via GIPHY

“I don’t know! I have no idea what I was thinking. It kind of just came out, I don’t know what happened there.” There it is we have our answer. She went on to elaborate on what she did with Nick Viall after she visited his hotel room.

“It looked like I just went there to have sex and I didn’t. We had a very long conversation about what we would do with life and how we would do life together and what we would do If I had a one-on-one, things like that. I was kind of upset that it didn’t look like that. So yeah, I just want to set the story straight, we barely even went there. We really most talked about one-on-ones and life.”

She’s such a gem — hopefully we’ll be seeing her in paradise this summer!