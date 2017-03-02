Get A Look At Pantsless Johnny Depp In The Final ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Installment

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Perhaps Johnny Depp‘s most recognizable role, Captain Jack Sparrow has gone on to define the latter half of the character actor’s career. Depp personifies the swashbuckling, swaggering, scoundrel of a pirate and has been the lone bright spot in the series’ lackluster recent efforts.

RELATED: Watch Brad Pitt In Hilarious New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘War Machine’

Jack Sparrow returns in the fifth installment to take on his old nemesis, Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem). The trailer features a young, brash Sparrow plundering the high seas and making enemies along the way. Depp’s playful performance is familiar and infectious, while Bardem once again nails the villain role.

Sparrow’s luck seemingly runs out, as the pirate (once again) finds himself behind bars. But this time he’s missing a rather important piece of clothing. Check out the trailer up top, and stay tuned for more previews.

Disney looks to send one of their most profitable franchises out on a high note with “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Catch the movie in theaters May 26th.