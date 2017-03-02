Subway Defends That Their Chicken Is 100% Chicken After Recent Study Says Number Is Less Than 50%

By: Eric Donnelly

Let’s hope Subway is right on this one…

A recent analysis done by CBC Marketplace is saying that “Subway’s oven-roasted chicken contained only 53.6 percent chicken DNA, while its chicken strips were found to have only 42.8 percent chicken DNA. The other major ingredient was soy.”

Now, Subway is firing back with their own statement. Suzanne Greco, Subway president and chief executive, said to the Washington Post that, “the stunningly flawed test by Marketplace is a tremendous disservice to our customers. The allegation that our chicken is only 50 percent chicken is 100 percent wrong.”

As Mashable states, the CBC Marketplace study re-tested the Subway chicken after testing other brands. “Most of the other meats tested were ‘very close’ to 100 percent chicken, so they tested the Subway chicken again. He tested the DNA from five pieces of oven-roasted chicken and five pieces of chicken strips, found in Subway’s wraps. The results from the five pieces were averaged, giving the numbers 53.6 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively.”

Now the fast food chain did their own study and released the results according to the Post. “Subway hired two analytical laboratories to independently test pieces of the sandwich chicken from Canada…The plant protein was less than 10 parts per million, or below 1 percent of the sample, Subway said in Wednesday’s statement.”

Regardless, it’s kind of gross that they have to prove their chicken is real chicken tbh.

