Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Like A “Washing Machine” And A “Hot Cowboy” On Jimmy Fallon

By: Eric Donnelly

Of course Jennifer Lopez would be good at this new game!

The “Papi” singer stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and played a game called Dance Battle. The duo took turns pulling different, random names out of the Velvety Dance Bag and had to create the new dance moves — best one wins.





J-Lo wanted to win and got very competitive with this one and she really gave it all she had! She first danced like a “washing machine on spin cycle” and then a “hot cowboy.”

They teamed up for the ending. Who do you think took home the crown?!

She also talked about how her mom is her biggest fan at her Las Vegas residency show All I Have and jumps into the aisle during the interview to show off the dances her daughter does during her show!



