Can’t Beat Kennedy: Timily From Worcester

- CBS is negotiating with “The Big Bang Theory” to do 2 more seasons & the 5 main cast members have agreed to cut their $1 million per episode salaries so that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get a raise. Mayim Bialik plays Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler while Melissa Rauch plays Howard’s wife named what?
- The first trailer for Amy Schumer’s debut stand up special on Netflix out next Tuesday titled “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” is out and it looks raunchier than ever. Which clothing company does she do commercials for?
- 86 years ago today in 1931 this song became the Official National Anthem of the United States. What is it called?
- Tone Loc is 51 years old today. Which of these three is NOT a Tone Loc classic?
- The same studio responsible for the two “Conjuring” movies and “Lights Out” is making a horror film set in the world of L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Name the actress who played Dorothy in the 1939 film.
Can you beat Kennedy?