Can’t Beat Kennedy: Timily From Worcester

March 3, 2017 8:00 AM
  1. CBS is negotiating with “The Big Bang Theory” to do 2 more seasons & the 5 main cast members have agreed to cut their $1 million per episode salaries so that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get a raise. Mayim Bialik plays Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler while Melissa Rauch plays Howard’s wife named what?
  2. The first trailer for Amy Schumer’s debut stand up special on Netflix out next Tuesday titled “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” is out and it looks raunchier than ever. Which clothing company does she do commercials for?
  3. 86 years ago today in 1931 this song became the Official National Anthem of the United States. What is it called?
  4. Tone Loc is 51 years old today. Which of these three is NOT a Tone Loc classic?
  5. The same studio responsible for the two “Conjuring” movies and “Lights Out” is making a horror film set in the world of L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Name the actress who played Dorothy in the 1939 film.

Can you beat Kennedy?

