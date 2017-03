Katy Perry posted on her Instagram story video of her DRASTICALLY changing her hairstyle after breaking up with Orlando Bloom and Kennedy told us this was a thing girls did called the “Breakup Haircut”.

We even had Andrea, a member of our live studio audience come on the air because she did something similar!

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

