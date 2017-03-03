Meet The Next Big Voice In Music: Rag ‘N’ Bone Man Sings ‘Human’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Rory Graham is already climbing the musical ranks in the U.K., and the newcomer is primed for a U.S. crossover. The singer-songwriter, dubbed Rag’n’Bone Man, took home Breakthrough British Artist and Critics Choice at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

Graham’s debut single, “Human,” and has already racked up 168 million views on YouTube. The song begins as a sparse arrangement of percussive claps and tambourines over a punchy bassline and fuzzy distortion. The intensity builds as Graham sings “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind / Thinking I can see through this and see what’s behind,” in a whiskey-soaked baritone. Thunderous production and a powerful video add the final touches to what is sure to be a breakout hit.

The English artist got his start as the MC for a local drum and bass group at the age of 15. Upon the urging of his father, Graham turned his talents to blues music. Shortly thereafter, the singer hooked up with producer Mark Crew (Bastille‘s Bad Blood) and the rest, as they say, is history.

If Rag’n’Bone Man isn’t on your radar yet, he certainly will be soon.