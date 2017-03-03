Rihanna Shows Off New Punk Hairstyle

By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna has always enjoyed playing with her image, and now she’s showing off her punk side with a new hairstyle.

Rihanna appears on Paper Magazine‘s March cover, where her hair has been spiked and the tips died green. In the shot, Rihanna poses in front of a convenience store drink cooler with a sports bra and a hot pink and orange fur coat. She also shared another photo shot on her Instagram account showing the hairstyle from behind.