Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jen From Shrewsbury

1) During a show in Australia over the weekend Adele finally admitted she’s married. What was the name of Adele’s 1st album?

2) Marlon Wayan’s could replace Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent. What is the name of the parody movie Marlon is in that’s primarily based on

the 90’s horror movies Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer

3) 37 years ago today in 1980, Susan Lucci lost for the first time at the 7th Daytime Emmy Awards. 19 nominations later, she finally won in 1999 for her

role as Erica Kane on what Daytime soap?

4) Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market for $33 million less than its origninal asking price. In the film “Hook” an adult Peter Pan must

return to Neverland and Battle Captain Hook. In the movie Hook’s right hand man is named Mr. ____?

5) Emma Watson posed for “Vanity Fair” with her breasts almost completely uncovered and some people think it conflicts with her image as a feminist.

Watson took a gap year after graduating high school to finish filming Harry Potter but she did go to college. Earning a degree from this Ivy League

University in New England.

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?