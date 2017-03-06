“I Was Living A Mother’s Worst Nightmare” Jamie-Lynn Spears Says About Daughter’s ATV Accident

By: Eric Donnelly

This past month was very tense for the Spears family.

As E! News reports, “on February 6 that reports emerged of an ATV accident in Kentwood, LA, involving the 8-year-old and an off-road vehicle that had flipped over into a pond… Maddie was in “stable but critical condition” after emergency CPR was performed on site.”

Now, it’s been one-month since the accident and Jamie-Lynn Spears has taken to social media to thank everyone for their prayers. “I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly….Fastforward- Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair” the country singer wrote on an Instagram post.



RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Returns to Health after Accident

“I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy” she went on to say in the post.

#GodIsGood