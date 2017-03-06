Stargate To Drop First Original Song “Waterfall” Ft. Sia And P!nk On Friday

By: Eric Donnelly

If you’ve never heard of Stargate, made up of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, you’ve definitely heard the Norwegian producer’s work, such as Beyonce’s “Irreplacable,” and Rihanna’s “Rude Boy” and “What’s My Name?”

Breathe Heavy is reporting that, “according to a screen shot captured by a P!nk fan page, Sony Music Sweden claims Stargate will drop their first original titled “Waterfall” this Friday (March 10) featuring P!nk and Sia. Apple Music later confirmed.”



RELATED: Sia Calls on Kanye West to Go Fur Free

As Breathe Heavy notes, this collaboration could easily be one of the biggest songs of 2017 if it doesn’t end up being “too many cooks in the kitchen” because all of the artists are insanely talented.

Are you excited for the track?!