By: Eric Donnelly

Adele is seriously the cutest person on the planet.

The “Hello” singer was recently performing her 25 tour in Australia when she found herself battling a mosquito in front of the massive audience. In perfect Adele fashion, she freaked out and tried to swat it away.

Honestly, can she be any more adorable? This is why we love her!



Adele screaming over a bug in Brisbane is funny af!😭😂#AdeleLive2017 Via https://t.co/gEDSP6zc4K pic.twitter.com/955n8xnSVZ — Day One Adele Fans (@DayOneAdeleFans) March 5, 2017

here's adele having an absolute meltdown over a mosquito on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/v7hw2J1O2e — Dominique ❁ (@adelembetea) March 5, 2017