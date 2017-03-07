Rupert Grint Is Regularly Mistaken For Ed Sheeran

March 7, 2017 12:26 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

On last night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, actor Rupert Grint stopped by the set and shared some news about his old pal Ed Sheeran.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley for the Harry Potter films, reveals he is regularly mistaken for the red headed U.K. singer-songwriter. Finding humor in the mix up, Grint plays along with fans and other celebrities when they make the mistake.

Chiming in with his own story of mistaken identity, Stark Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart recalls a time when Ben Kingsley was accidentally awarded the adoration of a Trekky.

Check out the full video up top.

