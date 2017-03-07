Russia Approves ‘Beauty And The Beast’ But Gives It Rated-R Equivalent “16+” Rating

By: Eric Donnelly

Beauty and the Beast is finally approved by the country’s culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky.

According to Mashable, the culture minister gave the film a “16+” age rating. “Medinsky came under pressure from an ultra-conservative MP, Vitaly Milonov, who sent him a letter urging him to take action against the film, calling it ‘a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships’ under the guise ‘of children’s fairy tales.'”

All of this because the movie will feature the one of the first LGBTQ characters in a Disney princess movie, Le Fou. The country set up “gay propaganda” legislation back in 2013.

It’s pretty funny that a Disney movie has a Rated-R rating!