Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kate From Walpole

According to Buzzfeed, a list of movies people think should be remade includes “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “Little Shop of Horrors”. What actor played the lead role Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors?

Rapper Tyga was just ordered to pay the steepest cover charge EVER for club-hopping in Vegas all because he flaked on a lawsuit. Tyga got hit for nearly $65,000 in a case where a promoter sued him for allegedly breaking a performance contract. Which of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is he romantically linked with?

“Becky with the Good Hair” was a category on “Jeopardy!” last night. That phrase was made famous by Beyonce in her song Sorry off which album?

For his first wedding anniversary to Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello wrote her a 40 page book about how they met & dated. What hair care product line does Sofia do commercials for?

Nick Carter says that it’s a good thing social media wasn’t around during the Backstreet Boys’ heyday, because they were wild claiming, “Justin Bieber couldn’t hold a candle to what we did.” Which country duo has the Backstreet Boys signed on to tour with on their 2017 Smooth Tour?