Watch This ‘Voice’ Contestant Trick Alicia Keys: Two Singers Or One?

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lauryn Judd stunned judges with her vocal versatility on NBC’s The Voice last night (Mar. 7). The singer, only 16, delivered a delicate, heady first verse of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” before unleashing a larger voice that filled the room.

The young contestant expertly flipped back and forth between varying tones, making for the most exciting performance of the night.The range was so shocking that judge Alicia Keys questioned if there was two singers on stage.

Judd managed to turn the chairs of Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. Shelton lamented his chances of landing the talented singer, “Even though you’re singing ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,’ and two fun girls just turned their chair around for you…” before being interrupted by Adam Levine. “Three fun girls,” joked Levine.

The singer ultimately chose to join Keys’ team.