Watch This ‘Voice’ Contestant Trick Alicia Keys: Two Singers Or One?

March 8, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, the voice

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lauryn Judd stunned judges with her vocal versatility on NBC’s The Voice last night (Mar. 7). The singer, only 16, delivered a delicate, heady first verse of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” before unleashing a larger voice that filled the room.

RELATED: Watch Alicia Keys Sing ‘Fallin” Duet With ‘Voice’ Contestant

The young contestant expertly flipped back and forth between varying tones, making for the most exciting performance of the night.The range was so shocking that judge Alicia Keys questioned if there was two singers on stage.

Judd managed to turn the chairs of Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. Shelton lamented his chances of landing the talented singer, “Even though you’re singing ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,’ and two fun girls just turned their chair around for you…” before being interrupted by Adam Levine. “Three fun girls,” joked Levine.

The singer ultimately chose to join Keys’ team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live