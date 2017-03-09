Australians Are Losing Their Minds Because Americans Microwave Water

March 9, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Americans, Australians, microwave, water

By: Eric Donnelly

Is it really that weird?!

Australians have been losing their minds on Twitter lately because they found out Americans heat up water in the microwave instead of using a kettle. It’s 2017 just use a Keurig tbh, but here we are!


According to Buzzfeed, the correct reason as to why we don’t use electric kettles is the fact American homes have 120v power. “Apparently the 120 volt power theory is correct. American homes just can’t handle that much electricity, especially when you plug in a 240 volt kettle.”

Honestly it works perfectly, so like why the problem Australia??????

