Get Behind The Scenes At Ed Sheeran's 'Rolling Stone' Cover Shoot

March 9, 2017 1:09 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Photographer Peggy Sirota captured Ed Sheeran‘s playful attitude for the singer-songwriters Rolling Stone cover story. Get an inside look of shoot in a newly released behind the scenes video.

Sheeran is pictured against a plain backdrop in a simple jeans-and-white-tee combo, accented by checkered kicks and his signature tousled red hair. The musician poses with an acoustic, plays for the camera, and heads a soccer ball out of frame.

The wide-ranging cover story, out this week, gives an in-depth look into the life and mind of the world’s most unlikely pop superstar.

