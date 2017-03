Karson Caves… Again

The other night Karson “put his foot down” with Barrett and laid down a punishment & then reneged on the entire thing leaving Lana to deal with it!

We brought in Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard University¬†and the Director of Think Kids at Mass General Hospital, Dr. Stuart Ablon to illustrate how detrimental this could potentially be to Barrett’s development!

Hear Dr. Stuart’s diagnosis & advice by clicking above! And to learn more about what Dr. Stuart does please visit thinkkids.org!

