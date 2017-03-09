Karson Caves… Again

March 9, 2017 9:00 AM
The other night Karson “put his foot down” with Barrett and laid down a punishment & then reneged on the entire thing leaving Lana to deal with it!

We brought in Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard University and the Director of Think Kids at Mass General Hospital, Dr. Stuart Ablon to illustrate how detrimental this could potentially be to Barrett’s development!

Hear Dr. Stuart’s diagnosis & advice by clicking above! And to learn more about what Dr. Stuart does please visit thinkkids.org!

