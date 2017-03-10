Sir Patrick Stewart Couldn’t Be More Excited About Playing The Poop Emoji

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Sir Patrick Stewart dropped by Conan last night to talk about his latest role.

“I am now honored and delighted to be playing the role of the emoji poop,” Stewart exclaimed, pausing to over pronounce “poop” for comedic effect. “A lot of people have said for years, ‘Patrick Stewart’s acting is s–t.’ Well, now I’m gonna prove to them it’s true!”

The storied actor will take on the popular poop emoji in the upcoming animated film, The Emoji Movie. Yes, you read that right. Patrick Stewart will be the voice of your favorite text icon, and you’ll never be able to watch Star Trek the same way again.

Known for his impressive range, Stewart felt that of all the possible emoji’s to animate, the poop offered the most depth. “How diverse could an emoji role get? Poop is it! That’s the one.”

Stewart revealed some not-so-shocking news about the on-screen demeanor oh his latest character. “He is a very upright, very proper, rather cultivated sounding Englishman,” said the cultivated sounding Englishman.

In theaters August 4th, take a look at the official The Emoji Movie teaser, and get a taste for Stewart’s dry delivery.