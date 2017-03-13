Can’t Beat Kennedy: Martin from Bridgewater

Arnold Schwarzenegger put out a statement confirming he will not be running for Senate saying he plans to help bring “sanity” to Washington DC from where he is in California. Which office did he hold from 2003-2011?

Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public in years, so people have been speculating about his mental and physical health. But TMZ says police did a welfare check on him and he’s fine. What was the name of Simmons aerobic workout videos that brought him to stardom?

Danny Devito is in talks to join the cast of the live-action “Dumbo” movie as a circus owner named Medici. What hit TV sitcom does he currently star in?

The highly-anticipated 7th season of Game of Thrones is set to return on July 16th. In the show what is the name of the Throne reserved for the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros that all of the royal houses on the show have been fighting over?

Rumors began swirling that Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth secretly got married after Billy Ray Cyrus posted a mysterious photo to Instagram last week. They met while filming the Last Song, a movie based on a Nicholas Sparks novel. Which of the following is NOT a movie based off one of Spark’s books?

Can you beat Kennedy?