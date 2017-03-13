The Band Perry Reveal The Story Behind Their New Look

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Last week we caught up with The Band Perry backstage at the Mix Lounge. Karson & Kennedy got the scoop on the country superstars new look and sound.

Sporting updated hairstyles, Kimberly, Neil, and Reid Perry reveal their Elvis inspiration, and the hours of dedication it takes to maintain their sleek new look.

“We’re foodies, so all three of us really have to spend a couple hours every single day in the gym. Really just so we can eat whatever the heck we want to eat,” Kimberly said, going on to explain that she often feels like Starla, the American flag-clad trainer from cult comedy classic Napoleon Dynamite.

“This took multiple dyes,” the singer said pointing to her night-black hair.

“Of course my hair is a lot darker now, it went from blonde to almost black. It was like three or four times to get it right. But the banng cut however? Like 30 seconds, did not even have time to think about it. I was like, ‘Okay, we’re doing this!'”

Brother and guitarist Neil has ditched the shaggy 70s cut in favor of a Memphis-inspired slicked-back-do. “I was born with sideburns by the way,” Neil jokes about his Elvis cut.

“No, he’s serious, Kimberly added. “Our mother had to rub them off in the hospital.”