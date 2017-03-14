Can’t Beat Kennedy: Sara From Plymouth

- Howie Mandell announced yesterday via Instagram that Tyra Banks will be the new host of “America’s Got Talent”. Which famous game show and talk show host who is now retired hosted the first season?
- Chelsea Handler is getting slammed after posting a photo of a sheep spray-painted with her name on its wool. One of her BFFs, Reese Witherspoon, is starring in what new HBO drama?
- Actor Michael Caine is 84 years old today. He played Batman’s butler in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. What is the name of Batman’s butler?
- CBS has picked up “The Big Bang Theory” prequel series, “Young Sheldon”. What is Sheldon’s catchphrase on “The Big Bang Theory”?
- Heinz is using the “Pass The Heinz” ad campaign in real life that Don Draper pitched to the company on this AMC television series that aired from 2007-2015.
Can you beat Kennedy?