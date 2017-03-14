BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 p.m. | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources

Did Blake Shelton ‘Cheat’ To Add This Powerful Singer To His ‘Voice’ Team?

March 14, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: blake shelton, Enid Ortiz, Gwen Stefani, the voice

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As the blind auditions continued on NBC’s The Voice, coach Blake Shelton shocked his fellow celebrity judges with a last minute chair turn.

RELATED: Watch This ‘Voice’ Contestant Trick Alicia Keys: Two Singers Or One?

Enid Otiz’s pitch-perfect take of “All I Ask” was subtle and refined, but not enough to wow any of the judges early on. But with a classic tone harkening back to days of timeless love songs and Gershwin-esque ballads, Ortiz was clearly on country crooner Shelton’s radar.

Shelton kept a close eye on partner Gwen Stefani, whose remark, “She deserves to be on” wasn’t enough to warrant a chair turn.

In the final moments of Ortiz’s performance, Stefani looked away and Shelton took his chance. His buzzer-beater drew a huge reaction from the crowd, and calls of foul play from the judges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live