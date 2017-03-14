Imagine Dragons Want Fans to Edit ‘Believer’ and Win $25k

By Radio.com Staff

Imagine Dragons have teamed with Adobe for a contest they’re calling Make The Cut.

The Las Vegas band is asking fans to download raw footage captured during their “Believer” video shoot to create their own edit using Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Editors will then upload their final work to be judged by “Believer’s” director Matt Eastin, as well as the band, and a host of Oscar-winning motion picture editors.

In addition to footage captured during the “Believer” video shoot last month, Fans will also have access to Adobe’s stock footage library.

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 with runners-up taking home other valuable prizes for Fan Favorite, Most Unexpected, Best Young Creator, and Best Short Form. Deadline to submit footage is April 8th.

For more info see the contest’s official site.

Watch Matt Eastin’s version of “Believer” below.