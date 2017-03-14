Introducing TSoul: The Singer Who Should Win ‘The Voice’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

TSoul, ladies and gentleman!

Regardless of the results of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice, TSoul will certainly have a successful career. The opaquely soul singer oozes talent and charisma, with just enough artistic ingenuity to set himself apart from the pack.

RELATED: Did Blake Shelton ‘Cheat’ To Add This Powerful Singer To His ‘Voice’ Team?

Part Stevie Wonder, part Al Green, TSoul’s version of “Take Me To The River” is chockfull of challenging vocal runs and controlled soulful delivery. Coach Alicia Keys, not one to shy away from melisma herself, is visibly blown away by the expert performance. Though surprisingly, she doesn’t turn her chair.

Rival coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton battle over the talented singer, but Levine remarks that Keys’ was the only coach TSoul had eyes for during the performance.

Despite a recommendation from his would-be-first-choice Keys to join Levine’s team, TSoul shocked everyone by aligning himself with country crooner Shelton.