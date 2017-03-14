BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 p.m. | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources

Pornhub Offers To Plow Stella: Adult Media Company Deploys Branded Snow Plows For Storm

March 14, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Pornhub, stella

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Pornhub has capitalized on the recent wintry mix slamming the east coast. The adult media company deployed snow plows branded with their signature black, white, and orange logo in Boston, New York, and New Jersey this morning to help clear the roads.

“We thought we’d lend a hand in getting our fans plowed,” said Pornhub Vice President Corey Price. The VP told Boston that the company has pledged to assist anyone who “wants to get plowed.”

The company is offering to clear small business lots on demand, and can be summoned with a simple email to phubplows@gmail.com.

While the service is limited in scope, the company hopes to expand. “Our fans are important to us and we hope to plow any state in need,” said Price.

