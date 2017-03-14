Rihanna Surpasses Elvis Presley With 22nd ‘Top 5’ Hot 100 Hit

By: Eric Donnelly

Rihanna has put in that work, work, work, work, work, work!

According to Billboard, “Rihanna earns her 22nd top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Love on the Brain” rises 6-5 on the chart dated March 25.”

Riri is now in the top 5 artists to have the most ‘top 5’ Hot 100 hits among all artists! Elvis Presley previously held the #5 spot, but the Anti songstress is shooting for the top.

Here’s a list of other artists to land on this coveted list:

29 – The Beatles

28 – Madonna

26 – Mariah Carey

24 – Janet Jackson

22 – Rihanna

21 – Elvis Presley

20 – Michael Jackson

20 – Stevie Wonder

19 – Elton John

19 – Whitney Houston

16 – Paul McCartney

16 – Usher

15 – The Supremes