Rihanna Surpasses Elvis Presley With 22nd ‘Top 5’ Hot 100 Hit

By: Eric Donnelly
Rihanna has put in that work, work, work, work, work, work!
According to Billboard, “Rihanna earns her 22nd top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Love on the Brain” rises 6-5 on the chart dated March 25.”
Riri is now in the top 5 artists to have the most ‘top 5’ Hot 100 hits among all artists! Elvis Presley previously held the #5 spot, but the Anti songstress is shooting for the top.
Here’s a list of other artists to land on this coveted list:
29 – The Beatles
28 – Madonna
26 – Mariah Carey
24 – Janet Jackson
22 – Rihanna
21 – Elvis Presley
20 – Michael Jackson
20 – Stevie Wonder
19 – Elton John
19 – Whitney Houston
16 – Paul McCartney
16 – Usher
15 – The Supremes