15 Seconds | Tayler Buono #SheSignedARecordDeal UPDATE!

March 15, 2017 8:08 PM
We first introduced you to a super talented up-and-coming artist named Tayler Buono back in 2013 and tonight, we’ve got a HUGE update for you!

The Orlando singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has officially signed a record deal! Tayler has just joined the RCA Records family and we are so excited for her!

Congratulations, Tayler! This is so well deserved and long overdue!

Check out the brand new video for Tayler’s new single Technically Single and tell us what you think!

And take a listen to her cover of Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift:

More: Facebook | Instagram | TaylerBuono.com

