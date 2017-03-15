Can’t Beat Kennedy: Heather from Cohasset

Spike TV announced that a roast of this actor will take place on July 9th. In addition to his impersonation of Trump on SNL, he has a new animated film hitting theatres at the end of March called Boss Baby. What is his name?

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg revealed he has ALS. In 2014 what was the viral video that raised awareness for the disease?

It’s being reported that the engagement ring Bachelor Nick Viall proposed with Monday night is worth around $100,000. Which Kay Jewelers diamond designer is always featured on the show & shows up at the end to help the men pick out a ring?

“Be Prepared” from “The Lion King” tops a list of the 10 Best Disney Villain Songs. Name the main villain in the Lion King.

March Madness starts Thursday, and according to a staffing firm, it will cost businesses $2.1 billion in lost productivity. How many #1 seeds are there in a March Madness Bracket?

