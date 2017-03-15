What Would You Do If You Met Baby Spice In An Airport?

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Emma Bunton, known by stage name Baby Spice, teamed up with British Airways for Red Nose Day 2017. The former Spice Girl pranked travelers at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the airline caught it all on film.

Dressed in the company’s classic red, white, and blue outfit, Bunton’s mission was to work in as many Spice Girls lyrics as possible while helping customers at ticketing kiosks. Check out the video up top, and see if anyone noticed they were talking to pop music royalty!

Red Nose Day aims to raise funds and awareness to end child poverty.