Afternoon Drive: Hot Dog!

Gregg & Freddy take a spin in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in this edition of the Afternoon Drive!

Fair warning, there are hot dog puns abound!

Thanks to Maddie and Jackie from Oscar Mayer for giving us a ride!

You can check out the Wienermobile for yourself all this weekend!

March 17th: Stop & Shop @ 300 Grove Street, Braintree, from 9 to 12 pm.

March 17th: Stop & Shop @ 700 Middle Street, East Weymouth, from 1 to 4 pm.

March 18th: The Great New England Dog Rescue for Meet and Greet Adoptable Dogs event from 10am-12pm.

March 19th: Stop & Shop @ 64 Newport Ave, Quincy, from 11 to 3 pm.

