Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kennedy’s Sister Taylor From Kentucky

- Actor Chad Michael Murray welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Sarah on Monday. He is was on One Tree Hill which was created/directed by Mark Schwahn who is behind which scripted series on the E! Network?
- Mischa Barton may be the victim of a hacking after it was rumored someone is shopping around a sex tape of her with a $500k price tag. Hulk Hogan received $115 million from his sex tape lawsuit involving which website?
- St. Patrick’s Day is only one day away! Where in the United States is the oldest celebratory parade held?
- Taylor Swift has filed for several trademarks for the word “Swifties”, which is what her fanbase is called. What is Katy Perry’s fanbase called?
- A company called Spuds Ventures is suing Anheuser-bush for using Spuds McKenzie in their Super Bowl ad this year. They claim they took over the copyright to Spuds after the company gave it up years ago. What beer did Spuds push in his commercials?
Can Kennedy’s sister beat her?