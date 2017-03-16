“It Was So Difficult” For Cole Sprouse To Work With Jennifer Aniston On ‘Friends’

March 16, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: cole sprouse, friends, Jennifer Aniston, suite life of zack and cody

By: Eric Donnelly

Getting to work with Jennifer Aniston sounds like a dream, but it was apparently difficult for Cole Sprouse!

Not for the reason you’d think though. According to Mashable, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star couldn’t handle being around Jen.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Comments On Vanessa Bayer’s Rachel Impression From ‘SNL’

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

Happens to the best of us — most people would probably freak out honestly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live