“It Was So Difficult” For Cole Sprouse To Work With Jennifer Aniston On ‘Friends’

By: Eric Donnelly

Getting to work with Jennifer Aniston sounds like a dream, but it was apparently difficult for Cole Sprouse!

Not for the reason you’d think though. According to Mashable, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star couldn’t handle being around Jen.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Comments On Vanessa Bayer’s Rachel Impression From ‘SNL’

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

Happens to the best of us — most people would probably freak out honestly.