Victoria Beckham Uses “Spice Up Your Life” For Target Collection Video After Stopping Spice Girls Reunion

By: Eric Donnelly

Stop right now thank you very much!

According to Breathe Heavy, Victoria Beckham has recently debuted a preview video for her new Victoria Beckham for Target collection. “Why am I writing about this? Because Posh proves who the Supreme Spice is, as “Spice Up Your Life” is being used as the fashion line’s theme song – just months after she blocked a Spice Girls reunion.”

This is all too much, Posh. Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton attempted a reunion months ago under the moniker GEM — which was straight up awful — but Beckham swooped in and “it was reported that VB was taking legal action to stop the band’s discography being performed under the new format.”

Who do you think you are?! Check out the video below:

