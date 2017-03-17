Blink-182 Unveil New Song ‘Parking Lot’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Blink-182 are prepping the re-release of last year’s California. The extended cut will feature 11 new songs, and an acoustic version of the original album’s “Bored To Death.” In anticipation of the release, the pop punk icons shared the previously unheard “Parking Lot” yesterday.

The youthful rollicking tune is classic Blink, much like the entire California record. As the refrain kicks off, “We are forgotten young suburbia / Loose on the streets of California,” Travis Barker and crew seem to be tapping into their younger selves.

Blink-182 continue to carry the torch of teenage angst that rocketed them to stardom in the nineties. “Underneath florescent lights, we’ll waste the best nights of our lives,” they sing before channeling Joni Mitchell, “F–k this place, let’s put up a parking lot.”

The California re-release will be available on May 19. You can pre-order the extended edition here, and receive an instant digital download of “Parking Lot.”