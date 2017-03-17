Can’t Lick Salt: Amy From Holliston

- Joe Jonas has a friend who has to drive by his giant underwear billboard every day, and he hates it. For which clothing company is Joe posing for?
- A second ‘I Love the ’90s’ tour is in the works. This one will be headlined by TLC, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, and Naughty By Nature. It kicks off on July 1st in Colorado, and there are dates through mid-September. Which of those 90’s groups had was 1st to have a hit song in the 90’s?
- Most people, whether they are Irish or not, wear green today. One of the Irish traditions is to do this to anyone not wearing green today.
- Yesterday, McDonald’s claimed they were hacked after someone Tweeted from their account that Donald Trump was, quote, “a disgusting excuse of a President,” and that he had “tiny hands.” They’ve since deleted it. Trump hasn’t commented. Who has the most twitter followers: McDonald’s, Starbucks, or Taco Bell?
- Disney’s new live action version of “Beauty and the Beast” is out this weekend. It stars Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as the villain. What is the name of the villain in “Beauty and the Beast”?
Can you lick Salt?