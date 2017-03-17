Ed Sheeran Announces New Irish-Themed Single, Shares Lyric Video

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ed Sheeran, so hot right now. The rosy haired singer-songwriter can seemingly do no wrong. Fresh off the success of recent release ÷, Sheerhan has announced his next single. Unlike previous efforts “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You,” “Galway Girl” is the closest thing from a safe choice.

With a strong Irish influence, and no Bieber-esque marimba beats in sight, the song is a statement release from pop’s favorite singer-songwriter. Named after a city in the West of Ireland, where Sheeran’s grandparents are from, “Galway Girl” explores love and attraction across state lines.

The song blends classic Celtic folk music with ultra-modern songwriting and production, in only the way Sheeran can. An uplifting fiddle melody weaves wildly throughout Sheeran’s throaty vocalizations. Jangly acoustics, fuzzy synth work, and a pub full of Irish men round out the unique single.

Sheeran announced the single via Twitter, and shared information on the Celtic band behind the song’s hook.

Got a lyric video for my next single Galway Girl, check it out x https://t.co/E8rrgOFeUB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 17, 2017