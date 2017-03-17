YouTube’s Top 10 St. Patrick’s Day Artists

Unsure what to pay at your St. Patrick’s day gathering? Fret no more – YouTube and Billboard have compiled a list of the artists that receive the biggest streaming bump nationwide.
While Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly are the most recognizable names, Celtic folk bands like The Pogues also make the cut. Check out the full list of artists below.
Flogging Molly
The Pogues
The Irish Rovers
Derek Warfield
The Rumjacks
The Dubliners
The Clancy Brothers
The Chieftains
Dropkick Murphys
The Wolfe Tones