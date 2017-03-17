YouTube’s Top 10 St. Patrick’s Day Artists

March 17, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Dropkick Murphy's, Flogging Molly, Rami Abou-Sabe

Unsure what to pay at your St. Patrick’s day gathering? Fret no more – YouTube and Billboard have compiled a list of the artists that receive the biggest streaming bump nationwide.

RELATED: Late Night Host Seth Meyers Releases Fake Trailer For “Boston Accent”

While Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly are the most recognizable names, Celtic folk bands like The Pogues also make the cut. Check out the full list of artists below.

Flogging Molly

The Pogues

The Irish Rovers

Derek Warfield

The Rumjacks

The Dubliners

The Clancy Brothers

The Chieftains

Dropkick Murphys

The Wolfe Tones

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live