YouTube’s Top 10 St. Patrick’s Day Artists

Unsure what to pay at your St. Patrick’s day gathering? Fret no more – YouTube and Billboard have compiled a list of the artists that receive the biggest streaming bump nationwide.

While Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly are the most recognizable names, Celtic folk bands like The Pogues also make the cut. Check out the full list of artists below.

Flogging Molly

The Pogues

The Irish Rovers

Derek Warfield

The Rumjacks

The Dubliners

The Clancy Brothers

The Chieftains

Dropkick Murphys

The Wolfe Tones