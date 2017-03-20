Can’t Lick Salt: Vanessa from Lowell

Over the weekend Adam Levine turned 38! True or false, Adam had a small role in American Horror Story TV series.

In a recent interview, Liam Payne explained that Donald Trump once kicked out him and his fellow band mates from one of the president’s New York hotels because they would not meet his daughter. What reality show did he audition for before forming into one direction?

The first script for “E.T.” was a horror movie, but creators decided they liked it better as a family movie, and the horror script was rewritten to become “Poltergeist.” Who produced both movies?

“Beauty and the Beast” and “Trainspotting 2” came out over the weekend, and Ewan McGregor stars in both of them as Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast” and Mark “Rent Boy” Renton in “Trainspotting 2.” McGregor starred as poet Christian in which 2001 musical film?

Today is the first day of Spring! What is the other term for this day called?

Can you beat Salt?