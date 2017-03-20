Ed Sheeran Will Bring His Buddy James Blunt On Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced Monday morning (Mar. 20) that his pal James Blunt would be the opening act for an upcoming North American tour.

The rosy haired wonder boy made the announcment about the “You’re Beautiful” singer via Twitter. “Happy to announce my opening act on my North American tour is James Blunt,” wrote Sheeran, before signing off with his signature “x.”

Sheeran is set to tackle 58 dates across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off June 29th in Kansas City. Sheeran and Blunt will stop by Boston’s TD Garden September 22nd and 23rd.

The pair co-wrote Blunt’s recent “Make Me Better,” and look to continue their collaboration on the road.