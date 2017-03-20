Lance Bass Joins Backstreet Boys Onstage In Vegas

By Rami Abou-Sabe

90s kids rejoice! ‘NSYNC‘s Lance Bass joined the Backstreet Boys on stage at their Las Vegas residency. The extended boy band performed an intimate version of the BSB classic “Shape of Your Heart.”

Bass and the Boys are seen exchanging high-fives and smiles in the closing seconds of the song. Watch the shared clip below.

We really showed @LanceBass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother! pic.twitter.com/nnSbUZuIsG — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) March 19, 2017

Backstreet’s 26-date Larger Than Life residency is filled with smash hits like “Quit Playin’ Games (With My Heart),” “Larger Than Life,” and “I Want it That Way.” Catch the Boys at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS Theater now through the summer.