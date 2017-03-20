Nicki Minaj Beat Out Aretha Franklin For Most Hot 100 Entries By A Female Artist

By: Eric Donnelly
Bang Bang!
Nicki Minaj now holds the title as the top female artist with the most entries on the Hot 100 charts! According to Billboard, “Nicki Minaj makes history on the Billboard Hot 100, as she passes Aretha Franklin for the most total appearances among women in the chart’s 58-year history.”
RELATED: Watch Nicki Minaj Lip-Sync Celine Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’
The “Anaconda” rapper recently dropped three songs — “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” Those three tracks all debuted on the Hot 100 which brought her from 73 to 76 entries.
“Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from June 18, 1977 (when “Break It to Me Gently” debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through March 11, 2017.”
Here’s the official list among all women:
76 — Nicki Minaj
73 — Aretha Franklin
70 — Taylor Swift
58 — Rihanna
57 — Madonna
56 — Dionne Warwick
54 — Beyonce
53 — Connie Francis
48 — Mariah Carey
48 — Brenda Lee
43 — Miley Cyrus
41 — Barbra Streisand
40 — Mary J. Blige
40 — Janet Jackson
40 — Diana Ross