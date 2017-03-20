Nicki Minaj Beat Out Aretha Franklin For Most Hot 100 Entries By A Female Artist

By: Eric Donnelly

Bang Bang!

Nicki Minaj now holds the title as the top female artist with the most entries on the Hot 100 charts! According to Billboard, “Nicki Minaj makes history on the Billboard Hot 100, as she passes Aretha Franklin for the most total appearances among women in the chart’s 58-year history.”

The “Anaconda” rapper recently dropped three songs — “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” Those three tracks all debuted on the Hot 100 which brought her from 73 to 76 entries.

“Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from June 18, 1977 (when “Break It to Me Gently” debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through March 11, 2017.”

Here’s the official list among all women:



76 — Nicki Minaj

73 — Aretha Franklin

70 — Taylor Swift

58 — Rihanna

57 — Madonna

56 — Dionne Warwick

54 — Beyonce

53 — Connie Francis

48 — Mariah Carey

48 — Brenda Lee

43 — Miley Cyrus

41 — Barbra Streisand

40 — Mary J. Blige

40 — Janet Jackson

40 — Diana Ross