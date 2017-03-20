Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have an Aquarium Adventure

By Annie Reuter
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd took their romance to the water for a romantic date in Toronto, Canada on Sunday (March 19), where the couple visited the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.
The Weeknd shared their excursion under the sea through short video clips on his Instagram story which showed girlfriend Gomez staring up at the jellyfish swimming above her.
Dressed in a white crop top, black pants, a beige trench coat and heels, Gomez was all smiles in a Boomerang where she was shown peeking into a tank of fish as they swam around her.
Gomez wasn’t having all the fun, though. She captured a photo of her man staring up at the jellyfish while the two were at the aquarium.
The couple have been spotted out several times together since February, where they traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week and shared a romantic dinner before his concert at AccorHôtels Arena.
